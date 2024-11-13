Jacksonville State defeats Georgia State 72-67

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points as Jacksonville State beat Georgia State 72-67 on Wednesday night.…

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 27 points as Jacksonville State beat Georgia State 72-67 on Wednesday night.

Pierre also contributed five assists for the Gamecocks (2-1). Jamar Franklin scored 19 points, going 7 of 15 (4 for 12 from 3-point range). Mason Nicholson shot 6 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding 14 rebounds.

Zarigue Nutter finished with 17 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-2). Toneari Lane added 17 points for Georgia State. Malachi Brown also had 15 points, four assists and two steals.

Franklin scored 11 points in the first half and Jacksonville State went into halftime trailing 41-31. Pierre scored 17 points in the second half to help lead Jacksonville State.

