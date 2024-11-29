Jacksonville plays Hofstra, looks for 4th straight home win

Hofstra Pride (2-3) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville will try to keep…

Hofstra Pride (2-3) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville will try to keep its three-game home win streak intact when the Dolphins take on Hofstra.

The Dolphins are 3-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Pride have gone 1-2 away from home. Hofstra allows 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

Jacksonville’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 63.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the 63.0 Jacksonville allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is shooting 32.5% and averaging 18.4 points for the Dolphins.

Chloe Sterling is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Pride.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

