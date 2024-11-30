Jacksonville plays Hofstra, aims for 4th straight home win

Hofstra Pride (2-3) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Hofstra aiming to…

Hofstra Pride (2-3) at Jacksonville Dolphins (4-3)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville hosts Hofstra aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Dolphins have gone 3-0 in home games. Jacksonville is fifth in the ASUN in team defense, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 39.9% shooting.

The Pride have gone 1-2 away from home. Hofstra is seventh in the CAA giving up 67.0 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

Jacksonville’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.4 per game Hofstra allows. Hofstra averages 63.4 points per game, 0.4 more than the 63.0 Jacksonville allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edyn Battle is scoring 18.4 points per game and averaging 2.1 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Chloe Sterling is shooting 35.6% and averaging 16.8 points for the Pride.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

