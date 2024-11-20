Jacksonville Dolphins to play the Virginia Tech Hokies Wednesday

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -10.5; over/under…

Jacksonville Dolphins (2-2) at Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1)

Blacksburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hokies -10.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Virginia Tech hosts Jacksonville.

Virginia Tech finished 19-15 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hokies averaged 13.9 points off of turnovers, 8.5 second-chance points and 20.6 bench points last season.

Jacksonville went 3-14 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Dolphins averaged 10.8 assists per game on 25.3 made field goals last season.

