Jacksonville Dolphins and the Siena Saints meet in Cypress Lake, Florida

Siena Saints (3-3) vs. Jacksonville Dolphins (3-3)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Tuesday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dolphins -7.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: Siena and Jacksonville square off in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Dolphins are 3-3 in non-conference play. Jacksonville ranks fourth in the ASUN in team defense, allowing 73.3 points while holding opponents to 46.2% shooting.

The Saints have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Siena is sixth in the MAAC with 10.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Tajae Jones averaging 2.0.

Jacksonville scores 73.5 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 74.2 Siena allows. Siena averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Jacksonville gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Robert McCray is scoring 16.8 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 5.0 assists for the Dolphins.

Justice Shoats is shooting 41.6% and averaging 15.8 points for the Saints.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.