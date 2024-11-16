Jackson’s 29 help Purdue Fort Wayne down Southern Indiana 93-74

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 29 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Southern Indiana 93-74 on Saturday…

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 29 points as Purdue Fort Wayne beat Southern Indiana 93-74 on Saturday night.

Jackson added three steals for the Mastodons (3-1). Rasheed Bello scored 18 points while shooting 4 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line. Quinton Morton-Robertson finished 3 of 8 from 3-point range and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 12 points.

Jared Washington led the Screaming Eagles (1-4) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Damoni Harrison added 14 points for Southern Indiana. Jayland Randall had 14 points.

NEXT UP

Purdue Fort Wayne next plays Wednesday against Penn State on the road, and Southern Indiana will host South Dakota on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

