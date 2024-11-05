Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jackson's 21 lead UIC…

Jackson’s 21 lead UIC over Saint Francis (IL) 91-43

The Associated Press

November 5, 2024, 12:27 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Jackson had 21 points in UIC’s 91-43 win over Saint Francis (IL) on Monday.

Jackson also had five steals for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson shot 6 of 9 and scored 14 points. Modestas Kancleris finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Rahmel Davis led St. Francis with nine points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up