Jackson’s 21 lead UIC over Saint Francis (IL) 91-43

CHICAGO (AP) — Javon Jackson had 21 points in UIC’s 91-43 win over Saint Francis (IL) on Monday.

Jackson also had five steals for the Flames. Ahmad Henderson shot 6 of 9 and scored 14 points. Modestas Kancleris finished 6 of 10 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

Rahmel Davis led St. Francis with nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

