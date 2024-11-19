Jackson State visits Western Kentucky following McHenry’s 21-point showing

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2) Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky…

Jackson State Tigers (0-4) at Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (2-2)

Bowling Green, Kentucky; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Kentucky takes on Jackson State after Don McHenry scored 21 points in Western Kentucky’s 66-61 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Western Kentucky went 22-12 overall with a 12-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hilltoppers allowed opponents to score 74.4 points per game and shoot 41.5% from the field last season.

Jackson State finished 11-8 in SWAC play and 7-13 on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

