Jackson State visits Vanderbilt after Mitchell’s 26-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Vanderbilt after Jayme Mitchell scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 94-57 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

Vanderbilt finished 8-10 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Commodores averaged 6.1 steals, 2.8 blocks and 9.6 turnovers per game last season.

Jackson State went 15-17 overall with a 7-13 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

