Jackson State visits Vanderbilt after Mitchell’s 26-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0) Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -25.5; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (0-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (3-0)

Nashville, Tennessee; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -25.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State visits Vanderbilt after Jayme Mitchell scored 26 points in Jackson State’s 94-57 loss to the Xavier Musketeers.

Vanderbilt went 8-10 at home a season ago while going 9-23 overall. The Commodores averaged 9.4 assists per game on 23.4 made field goals last season.

Jackson State finished 7-13 on the road and 15-17 overall a season ago. The Tigers averaged 71.2 points per game last season, 28.8 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.