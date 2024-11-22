Jackson State visits No. 9 Kentucky following Robinson’s 20-point game

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-0) Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -35; over/under…

Jackson State Tigers (0-5) at Kentucky Wildcats (4-0)

Lexington, Kentucky; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -35; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Kentucky hosts Jackson State after Jaxson Robinson scored 20 points in Kentucky’s 97-68 win over the Lipscomb Bisons.

Kentucky finished 23-10 overall a season ago while going 14-4 at home. The Wildcats averaged 89.0 points per game while shooting 49.5% from the field and 40.9% from 3-point range last season.

The Tigers are 0-5 on the road. Jackson State is 0-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

