Jackson State visits High Point following Johnston’s 31-point performance

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at High Point Panthers (1-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: High Point takes on Jackson State after Chase Johnston scored 31 points in High Point’s 93-51 win over the Coppin State Eagles.

High Point went 27-9 overall last season while going 15-1 at home. The Panthers averaged 83.9 points per game last season, 20.1 on free throws and 24.9 from deep.

Jackson State went 15-17 overall last season while going 7-13 on the road. The Tigers averaged 71.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

