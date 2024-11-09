Jackson State visits High Point after Johnston’s 31-point outing

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at High Point Panthers (1-0) High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Jackson State Tigers (0-1) at High Point Panthers (1-0)

High Point, North Carolina; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -21.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: High Point hosts Jackson State after Chase Johnston scored 31 points in High Point’s 93-51 victory against the Coppin State Eagles.

High Point finished 27-9 overall a season ago while going 15-1 at home. The Panthers averaged 83.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.4 last season.

Jackson State finished 7-13 on the road and 15-17 overall last season. The Tigers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 14.4 second-chance points and 6.0 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

