Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 23-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Texas A&M-Commerce after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 69-56 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lions have gone 1-0 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce is 0-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.9 turnovers per game.

The Mastodons are 0-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is fourth in the Horizon League with 13.4 assists per game led by Quinton Morton-Robertson averaging 4.0.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Purdue Fort Wayne allows. Purdue Fort Wayne has shot at a 47.7% clip from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points fewer than the 47.9% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-Commerce have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Lions.

Jackson is averaging 19.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

