Jackson leads Purdue Fort Wayne against Texas A&M-Commerce after 23-point game

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6) Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons…

Purdue Fort Wayne Mastodons (4-3) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (1-6)

Commerce, Texas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mastodons -8.5; over/under is 149

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue Fort Wayne faces Texas A&M-Commerce after Jalen Jackson scored 23 points in Purdue Fort Wayne’s 69-56 loss to the Radford Highlanders.

The Lions are 1-0 in home games. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Mastodons are 0-2 on the road. Purdue Fort Wayne is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

Texas A&M-Commerce’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Purdue Fort Wayne gives up. Purdue Fort Wayne averages 10.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Texas A&M-Commerce allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Scooter Williams Jr. is scoring 11.6 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions.

Jackson is averaging 19.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Mastodons.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.