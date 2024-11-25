Jack Medalie scores 18 off bench to help Navy defeat Washington College (MD) 94-43

Jack Medalie came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Navy to a 94-43 victory over Washington College (MD) on Monday night.

Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate won 74-58. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(AP/Hans Pennink) Navy coach Ed DeChellis watches his players defend against Colgate during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game for the Patriot League men's tournament championship Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in Hamilton, N.Y. Colgate won 74-58. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink)(AP/Hans Pennink) ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Jack Medalie came off the bench to score 18 points and lead Navy to a 94-43 victory over Washington College (MD) on Monday night.

Medalie added five rebounds for the Midshipmen (2-4). Aidan Kehoe scored 10 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and added six rebounds. Jinwoo Kim shot 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Nicho Simes led the Shoremen with 13 points.

Navy took the lead with 15:52 remaining in the first half and did not relinquish it. Medalie had 11 points at halftime.

