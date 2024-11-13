Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Jack Campion sinks go-ahead…

Jack Campion sinks go-ahead jumper with 1.4 left and Southern Indiana defeats Bellarmine 71-69

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 10:22 PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jayland Randall scored 21 points and Jack Campion sank a go-ahead jumper from the free-throw line with 1.4 seconds left to help Southern Indiana defeat Bellarmine 71-69 on Wednesday night.

Randall also had three steals for the Screaming Eagles (1-3). Stephen Olowoniyi scored 14 points and added six rebounds. Damoni Harrison had 10 points and shot 2 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line.

The Knights (0-3) were led in scoring by Jack Karasinski, who finished with 18 points and two blocks. Ben Johnson added 12 points for Bellarmine. Billy Smith finished with 10 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

College Basketball | Other Sports News | Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up