Live Radio
Home » College Basketball » Ivanauskas scores 16, Mercyhurst…

Ivanauskas scores 16, Mercyhurst beats Morgan State 78-73

The Associated Press

November 6, 2024, 8:43 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mykolas Ivanauskas had 16 points in Mercyhurst’s 78-73 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night.

Ivanauskas also contributed seven rebounds for the Lakers (1-1). Aidan Reichert scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Bernie Blunt had 12 points and shot 1 of 4 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line.

The Bears (1-1) were led in scoring by Wynston Tabbs, who finished with 15 points. Morgan State got 14 points and two steals from Will Thomas and 11 points from Rob Lawson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up