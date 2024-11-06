Ivanauskas scores 16, Mercyhurst beats Morgan State 78-73

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mykolas Ivanauskas had 16 points in Mercyhurst’s 78-73 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night. Ivanauskas also…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Mykolas Ivanauskas had 16 points in Mercyhurst’s 78-73 win over Morgan State on Wednesday night.

Ivanauskas also contributed seven rebounds for the Lakers (1-1). Aidan Reichert scored 15 points and added six rebounds. Bernie Blunt had 12 points and shot 1 of 4 from the field and 10 for 10 from the line.

The Bears (1-1) were led in scoring by Wynston Tabbs, who finished with 15 points. Morgan State got 14 points and two steals from Will Thomas and 11 points from Rob Lawson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.