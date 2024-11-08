IUPUI visits Xavier following Conwell’s 21-point game

IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -31; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE:…

IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers

Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Musketeers -31; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Xavier plays IUPUI after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 78-69 win over the Texas Southern Tigers.

Xavier finished 16-18 overall last season while going 11-7 at home. The Musketeers averaged 6.9 steals, 3.4 blocks and 11.3 turnovers per game last season.

IUPUI went 2-13 on the road and 6-26 overall a season ago. The Jaguars averaged 7.6 steals, 2.1 blocks and 13.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.