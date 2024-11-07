IUPUI visits Xavier after Conwell’s 21-point game

IUPUI Jaguars at Xavier Musketeers
Cincinnati; Friday, 6 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Xavier hosts IUPUI after Ryan Conwell scored 21 points in Xavier’s 78-69 win against the Texas Southern Tigers.
Xavier finished 16-18 overall with an 11-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Musketeers averaged 75.9 points per game last season, 14.7 from the free-throw line and 20.4 from deep.
IUPUI went 2-19 in Horizon League games and 2-13 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 65.9 points per game last season, 14.0 from the free-throw line and 10.2 from deep.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.