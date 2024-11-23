IU Indianapolis Jaguars face the South Carolina State Bulldogs

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-3) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-4) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina…

South Carolina State Bulldogs (3-3) vs. IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-4)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina State and IU Indianapolis square off at Alabama A&M Events Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The Jaguars have a 1-4 record against non-conference oppponents. IU Indianapolis is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 71.4 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. South Carolina State averages 83.5 points and has outscored opponents by 16.0 points per game.

IU Indianapolis averages 71.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 67.5 South Carolina State gives up. South Carolina State averages 7.3 more points per game (83.5) than IU Indianapolis allows (76.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Zilinskas is shooting 44.1% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaguars, while averaging 21.2 points.

Omar Croskey is averaging 11.3 points for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.