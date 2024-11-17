IU Indianapolis faces No. 7 Iowa State after Zilinskas’ 25-point game

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0) Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays…

IU Indianapolis Jaguars (1-2) at Iowa State Cyclones (2-0)

Ames, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays No. 7 Iowa State after Paul Zilinskas scored 25 points in IU Indianapolis’ 74-71 loss to the Eastern Michigan Eagles.

Iowa State finished 18-0 at home last season while going 29-8 overall. The Cyclones gave up 61.5 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

IU Indianapolis finished 2-13 on the road and 6-26 overall last season. The Jaguars allowed opponents to score 79.8 points per game and shot 50.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.