Iowa opens season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -30.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa opens the season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Iowa finished 19-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 17.9 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 4-12 on the road and 13-20 overall a season ago. The Lions averaged 71.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 74.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.