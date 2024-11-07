Iowa makes 18 from deep, beats Southern 89-74 behind Pryce Sandfort’s career-high 6 3s, 22 points

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pryce Sandfort had career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points to lead Iowa to…

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Pryce Sandfort had career highs with six 3-pointers and 22 points to lead Iowa to an 89-74 victory over Southern on Thursday night.

Payton Sandfort scored 17 points to go with eight rebounds and seven assists for Iowa (2-0). Owen Freeman added 15 points, Josh Dix had 14 and Drew Thelwell 12.

Payton Sanfort, a senior, made four 3-pointers against the Jaguars and has 20 career games hitting at least four from deep.

Iowa shot 32 of 60 (53%) from the floor and made 18 of 40 (45%) from long range. Seven Hawkeyes made at least one 3.

AJ Barnes scored 14 points on 7-of-11 shooting to lead Southern (0-2). DaMariee Jones and Brentay Noel added 10 points apiece.

The Hawkeyes took the lead for good about three minutes in and built a 48-37 halftime advantage. Pryce Sandfort scored 11 first-half points and Josh Dix added nine.

Southern pulled within 53-42 early in the second half but didn’t get closer. Iowa had its largest lead, 85-64, when Payton Sandfort made a 3-pointer with 3:15 remaining.

Iowa has a 3-0 lead in the series and is 21-0 against the Southwestern Athletic Conference.

