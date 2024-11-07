Iowa hosts Southern after Dioumassi’s 30-point game

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0) Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -24.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (0-1) at Iowa Hawkeyes (1-0)

Iowa City, Iowa; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -24.5; over/under is 156.5

BOTTOM LINE: Southern visits Iowa after Tidjiane Dioumassi’s 30-point outing in Southern’s 93-79 loss to the South Dakota Coyotes.

Iowa went 19-15 overall with a 13-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 17.9 assists per game on 30.1 made field goals last season.

Southern finished 18-14 overall a season ago while going 7-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

