Iowa Hawkeyes play the Washington State Cougars

Washington State Cougars (3-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Moline, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa faces Washington State in Moline, Illinois.

Iowa went 19-15 overall with a 9-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 14.1 points off of turnovers, 11.0 second-chance points and 18.4 bench points last season.

Washington State finished 25-10 overall with a 23-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 5.2 steals, 4.8 blocks and 10.2 turnovers per game last season.

