Iowa Hawkeyes and the Washington State Cougars square off

Washington State Cougars (3-0) vs. Iowa Hawkeyes (3-0)

Moline, Illinois; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -4.5; over/under is 170

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa will square off against Washington State at Vibrant Arena at The MARK in Moline, Illinois.

Iowa finished 19-15 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.1 points per game while shooting 47.6% from the field and 35.1% from behind the arc last season.

Washington State finished 25-10 overall with a 23-9 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Cougars averaged 73.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.