Iowa begins season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iowa starts the season at…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa City, Iowa; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa starts the season at home against Texas A&M-Commerce.

Iowa went 19-15 overall a season ago while going 13-4 at home. The Hawkeyes averaged 83.1 points per game last season, 16.2 on free throws and 19.8 from deep.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 13-20 overall a season ago while going 4-12 on the road. The Lions averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.1 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.