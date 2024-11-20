Iona visits West Virginia after Reaves’ 22-point outing

Iona Gaels (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1) Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14.5;…

Iona Gaels (1-3) at West Virginia Mountaineers (2-1)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -14.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Iona visits West Virginia after Dejour Reaves scored 22 points in Iona’s 62-59 win against the Vermont Catamounts.

West Virginia went 9-23 overall last season while going 9-9 at home. The Mountaineers averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 27.4 in the paint, 10.4 off of turnovers and 7.9 on fast breaks.

Iona went 16-17 overall with a 5-8 record on the road last season. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

