Iona squares off against Indiana State

Indiana State Sycamores (3-4) vs. Iona Gaels (2-5)

Nassau, Bahamas; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -3.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State and Iona square off in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Gaels have a 2-5 record against non-conference oppponents. Iona gives up 73.6 points and has been outscored by 9.5 points per game.

The Sycamores are 3-4 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks ninth in the MVC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Iona is shooting 37.9% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Indiana State allows to opponents. Indiana State scores 9.0 more points per game (82.6) than Iona gives up to opponents (73.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 14.0 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Gaels.

Samage Teel is scoring 16.0 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Sycamores.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

