Iona hosts Fiegen and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (3-2) at Iona Gaels (1-4)

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell takes on Iona after Jake Fiegen scored 22 points in Cornell’s 86-76 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Gaels are 1-1 in home games. Iona allows 76.0 points and has been outscored by 12.2 points per game.

The Big Red are 0-1 in road games. Cornell is the best team in the Ivy League scoring 19.2 fast break points per game.

Iona is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 5.3 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Cornell allows to opponents. Cornell has shot at a 47.1% rate from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 48.9% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 12.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Gaels.

Fiegen is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

