Iona hosts Fiegen and Cornell

Cornell Big Red (3-2) at Iona Gaels (1-4)

New Rochelle, New York; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Big Red -1.5; over/under is 156

BOTTOM LINE: Cornell faces Iona after Jake Fiegen scored 22 points in Cornell’s 86-76 loss to the Robert Morris Colonials.

The Gaels are 1-1 in home games. Iona ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Yaphet Moundi averaging 3.8.

The Big Red have gone 0-1 away from home. Cornell is eighth in the Ivy League allowing 77.6 points while holding opponents to 41.5% shooting.

Iona scores 63.8 points per game, 13.8 fewer points than the 77.6 Cornell allows. Cornell has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points below the 48.9% shooting opponents of Iona have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dejour Reaves is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Gaels.

Fiegen is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Big Red.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

