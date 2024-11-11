Iona hosts Delaware after Rupert’s 20-point outing

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) at Iona Gaels (0-2) New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Iona…

Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens (1-1) at Iona Gaels (0-2)

New Rochelle, New York; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iona hosts Delaware after Clarence Rupert scored 20 points in Iona’s 90-76 loss to the Hofstra Pride.

Iona went 16-17 overall with a 9-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.6 last season.

Delaware finished 19-14 overall a season ago while going 8-6 on the road. The Fightin’ Blue Hens averaged 73.2 points per game last season, 35.0 in the paint, 11.7 off of turnovers and 8.3 on fast breaks.

