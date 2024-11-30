Iona Gaels and the UMBC Retrievers square off in Hamilton, New York

UMBC Retrievers (3-4) vs. Iona Gaels (1-5) Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: UMBC and Iona square…

UMBC Retrievers (3-4) vs. Iona Gaels (1-5)

Hamilton, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UMBC and Iona square off at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

The Gaels are 1-5 in non-conference play. Iona has a 0-4 record against teams above .500.

The Retrievers have a 3-4 record in non-conference games. UMBC is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

Iona scores 52.0 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than the 57.7 UMBC allows. UMBC averages 4.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than Iona allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is scoring 7.8 points per game with 4.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Gaels.

Jordon Lewis is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Retrievers, while averaging 12.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

