Iona Gaels and the Akron Zips meet in Hamilton, New York

Akron Zips (2-4) vs. Iona Gaels (1-4)

Hamilton, New York; Friday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron and Iona play at Cotterell Court in Hamilton, New York.

The Gaels have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Iona gives up 68.0 points and has been outscored by 15.8 points per game.

The Zips have a 2-4 record in non-conference play. Akron has a 1-1 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Iona is shooting 34.3% from the field this season, 8.6 percentage points lower than the 42.9% Akron allows to opponents. Akron averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 more made shots on average than the 4.6 per game Iona gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zoey Ward is scoring 7.6 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Gaels.

Alexus Mobley is shooting 45.9% and averaging 11.8 points for the Zips.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

