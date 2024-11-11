Ings leads Norfolk State against William & Mary after 22-point outing

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1) Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State plays William & Mary after Christian Ings scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 83-69 victory against the James Madison Dukes.

William & Mary finished 10-23 overall a season ago while going 7-7 at home. The Tribe averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

Norfolk State finished 24-11 overall with a 6-8 record on the road a season ago. The Spartans averaged 12.5 assists per game on 25.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

