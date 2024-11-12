Ings leads Norfolk State against William & Mary after 22-point game

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1) Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe…

Norfolk State Spartans (3-0) at William & Mary Tribe (1-1)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Norfolk State visits William & Mary after Christian Ings scored 22 points in Norfolk State’s 83-69 win against the James Madison Dukes.

William & Mary went 10-23 overall last season while going 7-7 at home. The Tribe averaged 69.8 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 10.3 off of turnovers and 5.9 on fast breaks.

Norfolk State went 24-11 overall with a 6-8 record on the road last season. The Spartans averaged 74.5 points per game last season, 33.7 in the paint, 17.4 off of turnovers and 12.5 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.