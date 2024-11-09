Ingraham scores 16 in Rider’s 64-53 win over Coppin State

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tariq Ingraham scored 16 points as Rider beat Coppin State 64-53 on Saturday. Ingraham had nine rebounds…

BALTIMORE (AP) — Tariq Ingraham scored 16 points as Rider beat Coppin State 64-53 on Saturday.

Ingraham had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Broncs (2-1). TJ Weeks Jr. added 12 points while going 2 of 7 from the floor, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and 6 for 6 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Aasim Burton shot 4 of 7 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 11 points.

Derrius Ward and Toby Nnadozie each scored 18 points for the Eagles (0-3).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

