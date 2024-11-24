Indiana State visits Southern Indiana following Randall’s 24-point showing

Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-4) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Indiana hosts Indiana State after Jayland Randall scored 24 points in Southern Indiana’s 92-83 victory against the South Dakota Coyotes.

The Screaming Eagles have gone 1-1 at home. Southern Indiana has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Sycamores are 1-0 in road games. Indiana State is the leader in the MVC scoring 17.8 fast break points per game.

Southern Indiana makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than Indiana State has allowed to its opponents (41.3%). Indiana State averages 84.0 points per game, 4.5 more than the 79.5 Southern Indiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randall is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist for the Screaming Eagles.

Samage Teel is shooting 53.7% and averaging 16.8 points for the Sycamores.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.