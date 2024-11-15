Indiana State visits Ball State following Hill’s 25-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-2) Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts…

Indiana State Sycamores (1-2) at Ball State Cardinals (1-2)

Muncie, Indiana; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ball State hosts Indiana State after Jermahri Hill scored 25 points in Ball State’s 77-69 loss to the Dayton Flyers.

Ball State went 15-16 overall with a 9-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 73.5 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 36.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Indiana State went 32-7 overall with a 9-4 record on the road last season. The Sycamores averaged 17.9 assists per game on 29.3 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

