Indiana State takes on Southern Indiana after Teel’s 20-point game

Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-4) Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores…

Indiana State Sycamores (3-2) at Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles (2-4)

Evansville, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sycamores -3.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Southern Indiana after Samage Teel scored 20 points in Indiana State’s 97-61 win over the Chicago State Cougars.

The Screaming Eagles are 1-1 on their home court. Southern Indiana allows 79.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.0 points per game.

The Sycamores have gone 1-0 away from home. Indiana State is the MVC leader with 38.4 rebounds per game led by Markus Harding averaging 5.2.

Southern Indiana scores 74.5 points per game, 1.1 more points than the 73.4 Indiana State allows. Indiana State has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Southern Indiana have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayland Randall is shooting 52.8% and averaging 16.8 points for the Screaming Eagles.

Teel averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, scoring 16.8 points while shooting 43.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.