Indiana State Sycamores and the Arkansas State Red Wolves square off in Nassau, Bahamas

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-1) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Wolves -8.5; over/under is 157.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State takes on Arkansas State in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Sycamores are 3-3 in non-conference play. Indiana State ranks third in the MVC with 16.3 assists per game led by Samage Teel averaging 4.8.

The Red Wolves are 4-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas State is 4-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

Indiana State averages 11.2 made 3-pointers per game, 6.2 more made shots than the 5.0 per game Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.6% shooting opponents of Indiana State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Camp Wagner is shooting 38.7% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Sycamores, while averaging 9.2 points.

Joseph Pinion averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Wolves, scoring 9.6 points while shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.