Indiana State hosts Florida Atlantic to start season

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Indiana State Sycamores
Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6; over/under is 155.5
BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State starts the season at home against Florida Atlantic.
Indiana State went 32-7 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Sycamores averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.
Florida Atlantic finished 25-9 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 82.0 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.
