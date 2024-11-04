Indiana State hosts Florida Atlantic for season opener

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Indiana State Sycamores Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is…

Florida Atlantic Owls vs. Indiana State Sycamores

Xenia, Ohio; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -6.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana State hosts Florida Atlantic in the season opener.

Indiana State finished 32-7 overall with a 13-3 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Sycamores averaged 84.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.2 last season.

Florida Atlantic finished 25-9 overall with an 11-4 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Owls averaged 82.0 points per game while shooting 47.8% from the field and 35.1% from 3-point distance last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.