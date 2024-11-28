Indiana State faces Arkansas State

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-1) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-3) Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (4-1) vs. Indiana State Sycamores (3-3)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arkansas State and Indiana State square off at Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Sycamores have a 3-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Indiana State averages 15.8 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Red Wolves are 4-1 in non-conference play. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 27.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 5.6.

Indiana State scores 82.8 points, 15.8 more per game than the 67.0 Arkansas State gives up. Arkansas State averages 80.2 points per game, 4.5 more than the 75.7 Indiana State gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Samage Teel is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Sycamores.

Taryn Todd is averaging 15 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Red Wolves.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

