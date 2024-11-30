Indiana hosts Maine after Dotsey’s 26-point showing

Maine Black Bears (3-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-3) Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Indiana after…

Maine Black Bears (3-4) at Indiana Hoosiers (4-3)

Bloomington, Indiana; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Maine visits Indiana after Caroline Dotsey scored 26 points in Maine’s 87-75 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks.

The Hoosiers are 2-1 on their home court. Indiana averages 16.7 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Black Bears are 2-1 in road games. Maine has a 2-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Indiana’s average of 5.3 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.9 more made shots on average than the 4.4 per game Maine allows. Maine averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Indiana allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yarden Garzon averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Hoosiers, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc.

Caroline Bornemann is averaging 13.1 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Black Bears.

