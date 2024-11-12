Incarnate Word takes on Prairie View A&M after Pyke’s 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1)
San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under is 153.5
BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Prairie View A&M after Jordan Pyke scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 97-53 win against the Southwestern (TX) Pirates.
Incarnate Word went 8-23 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Cardinals shot 42.6% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.
Prairie View A&M finished 4-15 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 14.4 from 3-point range.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.