Incarnate Word takes on Prairie View A&M after Pyke’s 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -9.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word hosts Prairie View A&M after Jordan Pyke scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 97-53 win against the Southwestern (TX) Pirates.

Incarnate Word went 8-23 overall last season while going 5-8 at home. The Cardinals shot 42.6% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 4-15 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 14.4 from 3-point range.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.