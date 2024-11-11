Incarnate Word plays Prairie View A&M following Pyke’s 22-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1) San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-1) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (1-1)

San Antonio; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Incarnate Word faces Prairie View A&M after Jordan Pyke scored 22 points in Incarnate Word’s 97-53 win against the Southwestern (TX) Pirates.

Incarnate Word went 8-23 overall with a 5-8 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Cardinals averaged 11.8 points off of turnovers, 9.8 second-chance points and 3.6 bench points last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 10-21 overall a season ago while going 4-15 on the road. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 76.4 points per game and shot 47.3% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.