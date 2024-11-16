Incarnate Word hosts UAPB following Sawyer’s 24-point game

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1) San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals…

Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-3) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-1)

San Antonio; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -11.5; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB takes on Incarnate Word after Dante Sawyer scored 24 points in UAPB’s 85-69 loss to the South Florida Bulls.

Incarnate Word finished 5-8 at home a season ago while going 8-23 overall. The Cardinals averaged 72.3 points per game while shooting 42.6% from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range last season.

UAPB went 13-18 overall with a 5-12 record on the road last season. The Golden Lions allowed opponents to score 81.8 points per game and shot 45.5% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

