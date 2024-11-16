Incarnate Word defeats UAPB 92-64

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman scored 18 points as Incarnate Word beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-64 on Saturday night. Hayman…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Dylan Hayman scored 18 points as Incarnate Word beat Arkansas-Pine Bluff 92-64 on Saturday night.

Hayman added seven rebounds and five assists for the Cardinals (3-1). Jordan Pyke scored 17 points and added eight rebounds, six assists, and three steals. Davion Bailey shot 6 for 13 (3 for 10 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

Klemen Vuga led the way for the Golden Lions (1-4) with 19 points and six rebounds. Christian Moore added 15 points and five assists for UAPB. Raphael Dumont also put up nine points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

